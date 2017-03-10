Denmark’s TAINTED LADY Signs With Mighty Music; “Ampburner” Music Video Streaming

Tainted Lady is a hard-hitting, unadulterated, energetic rock band from Denmark consisting of five passionate musicians in their early twenties. Learning their craft from bands of different eras of rock like Deep Purple, Skid Row and even The Beatles, they are determined to write original music of real substance, always seeking unique ways to arrange and refine their old-school style of playing. Fueled by a passion to make rock music dangerous again, the five members strongly voice their opinions through their lyrics and are never afraid to speak their minds - Soren Andersen even calling the music “rebel-rock”.

After being joined by British singer Michael Catton in 2015, Tainted Lady has been collaborating with musician and producer Soren Andersen (Glenn Hughes, Electric Guitars, Mike Tramp), and now they are ready to release their debut album, How The Mighty Have Fallen, on May 26th 2017 through Mighty Music. With a pure live production, the band’s renowned energetic live performances and attitude has been captured for all to experience.

Anders Frank, Tainted Lady: "We are happy and proud to have signed with Mighty Music, and we're looking forward to collaborating on the release of our debut-album out in May. So far they've been really cool and ambitious on our behalf. Our first single "Ampburner" provides a good example of what we're about as a band musically. The song was written in the weeks after the terror attacks on the Bataclan in Paris in 2015, and it's about finding peace from whatever is going on in the world, by turning up our amps and being as loud as possible. We can't wait to reveal all the different sides to our band in the coming months."

“Ampburner” video:

Tainted Lady has been touring all over Denmark in recent years, including playing major Danish festivals such as Jelling Musikfestival and Rock Under Broen. The band also got the chance to support acts like Deep Purple, Pretty Maids, and Electric Guitars. At the moment Tainted Lady is planning extensive touring in Denmark and Europe throughout 2017-2018, and following the release of their album,this band is truly set to make a real impact on the rock scene today.

Lineup:

Michael Catton - Vocals

Jon Roxx - Guitars

Anders Frank - Guitars

Daniel Bach - Bass

Fred Over - Drums