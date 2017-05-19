Denver’s PILE OF PRIESTS Signs With Fatal Illness Management

Denver, CO death metal trio Pile Of Priests have signed to Fatal Illness Management artist roster, which includes Vesperia, Malphas and D.V.T.

Eric Dow of Fatal Illness Management comments:

"I have had my eye on the Denver scene for a few years now and I am excited to be working with such a talented group from that awesome scene. Pile Of Priests definitely have the potential to go places and I want to help them succeed in all of their musical endeavors."

Pile Of Priests is currently working on completing their new EP entitled Tenebrous Labyrinth. The band originated in 2009 as death/thrash band and has since evolved into a progressive death metal band. They have executed a number of mini-tours throughout New Mexico, California, Wyoming, Kansas, and Nebraska and have had the honor of opening for Artillery, Vader, and Immolation. Led by Evan Salvador (vocals, guitars), Patrick Leyn (bass, backing vocals), and Evan Knight (drums, additional session guitars), Pile of Priests successfully and independently financed their debut album as well as booked an entire western coast tour in support of that record (Void to Enlightenment).

Pile Of Priests comments on the signing to FIM and upcoming EP:

"We here at Pile Of Priests are ecstatic to announce that we have begun working with Fatal Illness Management! Over the past month, Eric Dow has been prompt to answer all our questions as well as provide genuine insight of the industry. With full confidence in Eric (New Dad) and the Fatal Illness team, the band can confidently and professionally move forward. We like to also add that after our collective introspection of the last release Void To Enlightenment, we knew how we wanted to proceed next and quickly began writing new material. Now a year after touring for Void, our new EP titled Tenebrous Labyrinth is finally completed. As a power trio, we've agreed this record properly portrays our ideal sound. The weight of intensity it beholds really showcases some of our best material yet."