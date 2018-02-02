DEPRAVITY Featuring IMPIETY, THE FUROR Members Reveal New Album Details; "Despondency" Track Streaming

We all know about the exploits of Louis Rando with regards to Impiety and The Furor, and this time around, he's formed a death metal band that's just as sonically intense and devastating. If you like Morbid Angel, Immolation and Hour Of Penance, this is the extreme version of that with all the darkness, hunger and flavour intact.

Depravity's Evil Upheaval album will be released on April 30th via Transcending Obscurity Records. The track "Despondency" is available for streaming below.

The album was mixed and mastered at Hertz Studios (Behemoth, Vader), and featured artwork by Alex Tartsus (Sinister, De Profundis).

Tracklisting:



"Manic Onslaught"

"Insanity Reality"

"Repugnant"

"Despondency"

"The Great Divide"

"Victimizer"

"Tormented"

"Evil Upheaval"

"Vile Defloration"

"Despondency":

Lineup:

Louis Rando - Drums

Lynton Cessford - Guitar

Jamie Kay - Vocals

Ainsley Watkins - Bass

Jarrod Curly - Guitar