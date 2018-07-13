DEPTHS OF HATRED Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Bloodguilt EP

Bloodguilt, the upcoming new EP from Montreal’s Depths Of Hatred blends ferocious vocals with aggressive riffs and relentless drumming in a tour-de-force of technical death metal. Set for official release on July 20th, the EP title track is available for streaming below.

Fusing technical dominance with relentless ferocity; Depths Of Hatred brandish an unforgiving six song earsplitter that will leave you writhing in the thorny snares of death metal splendour. Bloodguilt marks the first recording with new frontman, Nico Monette and is already receiving praise as their most vile offering to date. The anticipated new releases will be available in all digital formats and compact disc. Pre-order the title here.

Tracklisting:

“My Penance Beheld”

“An Infidel’s Dissent”

“Covenant Curse”

“The Nail Remains”

“Throes Of Desperation”

“Bloodguilt”

“Bloodguilt”:

"An Infidel's Dissent" video:

Just before the release of Bloodguilt, the band will embark on a two and a half week Canadian run with Hideous Divinity.

Dates:

July

19 - Montreal, QC - Pirahha Bar

20 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick's

21 - Guelph, ON - DSTRCT

22 - Windsor, ON - The Beer Exchange

23 - St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse

24 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

25 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

26 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Pub

27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Handsome Daughter

28 - Regina, SK - Cloud 9 Live

29 - Edmonton, AB - The Forge

30 - Grand Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred’s

31 - Calgary, AB - Distortion

August

1 - Vernon, BC - Record City

2 - Kamloops, BC - The Duchess

3 - Vancouver, BC - Astorial

4 - Victoria, BC - Victoria Event Centre

5 - Nanaimo, BC - The Cambie

Depths Of Hatred is:

Nico Monette. - Vocals

Martin Trottier - Guitar

Felix Demers - Guitar

Karl Desjardins - Drums

Antoine Millette - Bass