DEPTHS OF HATRED Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Bloodguilt EP
July 13, 2018, 2 hours ago
Bloodguilt, the upcoming new EP from Montreal’s Depths Of Hatred blends ferocious vocals with aggressive riffs and relentless drumming in a tour-de-force of technical death metal. Set for official release on July 20th, the EP title track is available for streaming below.
Fusing technical dominance with relentless ferocity; Depths Of Hatred brandish an unforgiving six song earsplitter that will leave you writhing in the thorny snares of death metal splendour. Bloodguilt marks the first recording with new frontman, Nico Monette and is already receiving praise as their most vile offering to date. The anticipated new releases will be available in all digital formats and compact disc. Pre-order the title here.
Tracklisting:
“My Penance Beheld”
“An Infidel’s Dissent”
“Covenant Curse”
“The Nail Remains”
“Throes Of Desperation”
“Bloodguilt”
“Bloodguilt”:
"An Infidel's Dissent" video:
Just before the release of Bloodguilt, the band will embark on a two and a half week Canadian run with Hideous Divinity.
Dates:
July
19 - Montreal, QC - Pirahha Bar
20 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick's
21 - Guelph, ON - DSTRCT
22 - Windsor, ON - The Beer Exchange
23 - St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse
24 - Toronto, ON - Coalition
25 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum
26 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Pub
27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Handsome Daughter
28 - Regina, SK - Cloud 9 Live
29 - Edmonton, AB - The Forge
30 - Grand Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred’s
31 - Calgary, AB - Distortion
August
1 - Vernon, BC - Record City
2 - Kamloops, BC - The Duchess
3 - Vancouver, BC - Astorial
4 - Victoria, BC - Victoria Event Centre
5 - Nanaimo, BC - The Cambie
Depths Of Hatred is:
Nico Monette. - Vocals
Martin Trottier - Guitar
Felix Demers - Guitar
Karl Desjardins - Drums
Antoine Millette - Bass