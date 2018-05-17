DEPTHS OF HATRED To Release Bloodguilt EP In July; Teaser Streaming

Montreal technical death metal outfit Depths Of Hatred is the latest band to join the Prosthetic Records roster. Having released two full lengths and done countless North American tours, the band has now aligned with the LA metal powerhouse to release a new 6-track EP titled Bloodguilt on July 20th.

This will mark the first recordings with new frontman, Nico Monette, who replaces exiting singer, Dominic D.D.

A sample of the album featuring Monette can be heard below:

The band comments on all the recent activities, “Hey guys, we've been pretty quiet for the past few months but with good reason. It is with great pleasure that we announce our signing with Prosthetic Records, our new frontman Nico Monette and a new EP, Bloodguilt, set to be released in July. We want to thank our forever brother Dominic for everything he did for Depths Of Hatred and wish him nothing but the best. We are back in full force now and looking forward to getting back out on the road. See you all soon!”

D.D addressed his departures by saying, “This has been hard to keep under the covers and no easy decision for me to take, but after our last tour in December, I decided to step down as vocalist for Depths Of Hatred. I have lived and learned so much in the past seven years with the boys, but life on the road eventually took its toll on me and it wasn't fair to the band to have me sticking around. That being said, their new vocalist is an incredible frontman and I can't wait to see what lies ahead for the band. The new album rips. Thanks to everyone who's ever given a damn about me and the band, shaken my hand, had a good talk with me or simply given me the 'good set dude' after a show. I'll be around!”

Coming right before the release of Bloodguilt, the band will embark on a two and a half week Canadian run with Hideous Divinity . Starting July 19th in Montreal, it will serve as Monette’s first concert with the band as well as their EP release show. Complete tour dates can be found below.

July

19 -Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

20 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick’s

21 - Guelph, ON - DSTRCT

22 - Windsor, ON - The Beer Exchange

23 - St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse

24 - Toronto, ON - Coalition

25 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

26 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Pub

27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Handsome Daughter

28 - Regina, SK - Cloud 9 Live

29 - Edmonton, AB - The Forge

30 - Grand Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred’s

31 - Calgary, AB - Distortion

August

1 - Vernon, BC - Record City

2 - Kamloops, BC - The Duchess

3 - Vancouver, BC - Astorial

04 - Victoria, BC - Victoria Event Centre

5 - Nanaimo, BC - The Cambie

Depths Of Hatred first burst upon the Montreal scene with the 2012 album, Aversionist, released on Canadian artist-breaking, Galy Records. They toured with Beneath The Massacre, Blind Witness, and more and in 2014, self-released Hellborn, which showcased a more technical, more developed sound. They followed that up with a single in 2016 and hit the road again with Aegaeon, Alterbeast, Virvum, Vale of Pnath and more. Depths Of Hatred deliver a ruthless sound that keeps their listeners on the edge of their seats. They blend vicious, ferocious vocals, aggressive guitar riffs, and fast, relentless style drumming to result in a sound that some would call unforgiving.

More details on Bloodguilt will be made soon.

Depths Of Hatred is:

Nico Monette. - Vocals

Martin Trottier - Guitar

Felix Demers - Guitar

Karl Desjardins - Drums

Antoine Millette - Bass