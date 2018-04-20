DERANGED Release "Struck By A Murderous Siege" Music Video; New Live Dates Announced
Sweden's death metal long-runners Deranged, whose last album Struck By A Murderous Siege was released in 2016, present a music video for the album's title track. The video was filmed by The Metal Rebel and features a recap of the band's headlining tour of Indonesia, which took place in 2016.
As previously reported, Deranged has parted ways with their vocalist, Anders Johansson. The band's choice as his successor fell on Johan Bergström (Visceral Bleeding), with whom the band will emerge on a new string of European dates this season. First confirmed shows are available below.
May
31 - Bambi Galore - Hamburg, Germany
June
1 - Grabbenacht Festival - Schriesheim, Germany
2 - Juz Klex - Greifswald, Germany
21 - Robot - Budapest, Hungary
22 - Escape - Vienna, Austria
23 - Antitrend Festival - Zabcice, Czech Republic
July
27 - K-Town Metal Festival - Kothen, Germany
28 - Blackland - Berlin, Germany