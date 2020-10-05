DEREK SHERINIAN Discusses New Track "Pesadelo" With MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO; Video

World acclaimed keyboardist Derek Sherinian (Sons Of Apollo, Black Country Communion), one of the most significant keyboard players of the modern era, released his new solo album, The Phoenix, on September 18, his first since 2011’s Oceana.

This new video focuses on the track, "Pesadelo":

The album features eight tracks, including a cover of Buddy Miles' "Them Changes", and is available as a Limited Edition Digipak CD, 180g LP + CD & as Digital Album. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Phoenix"

"Empyrean Sky"

"Clouds Of Ganymede"

"Dragonfly"

"Temple Of Helios"

"Them Changes"

"Octopus Pedigree"

"Pesadelo"

"Dragonfly" video:

"Empyrean Sky":

Derek Sherinian’s far ranging talents have been much in evidence through the music of Alice Cooper (who once called him “The Caligula of keyboards”), Dream Theater, Black Country Communion and current band Sons Of Apollo. Moreover, proving just how much he is demand to work with rock royalty, Sherinian has also toured and recorded extensively with KISS, and Billy Idol, proving his classic and hard rock pedigree, whilst also being voted #9 in Prog Magazines greatest keyboardists of all time.