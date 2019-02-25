DESERTED FEAR Release "All Will Fall" Tour Rehearsal Video

Death metal masters, Deserted Fear, will be supporting their new album, Drowned By Humanity, with a European tour launching on March 14th at Knust in Hamburg, Germany. The band have released this tour rehearsal video featuring the song "All Will Fall", the opening track of the new album. Watch below:

Drowned By Humanity was released earlier this month via Century Media Records. Order the album here.

Drowned By Humanity tracklisting:

"Intro"

"All Will Fall"

"An Everlasting Dawn"

"The Final Chapter"

"Reflect The Storm"

"Across The Open Sea"

"Welcome To Reality"

"Stench Of Misery"

"A Breathing Soul"

"Sins From The Past"

"Scars Of Wisdom"

"Die In Vain" (bonus track)

"Tear Of My Throne" (re-recorded)

"Reflect The Storm" video:

"The Final Chapter" video:

"Welcome To Reality" video:

Deserted Fear's tour itinerary can be found here.

Lineup:

Manuel Glatter - guitar, vocals

Fabian Hildebrandt - guitar, bass

Simon Mengs - drums