DESPISED ICON Release "Unbreakable" Drum Playthrough Video

Canadian deathcore pioneers, Despised Icon, recently released their sixth full length album, Purgatory, via Nuclear Blast. A drum playthrough video for the album track, "Unbreakable", can be seen below:

Purgatory was produced by Yannick St-Amand, Eric Jarrin and Alex Erian. The music was recorded by Despised Icon's former guitar player, now current front of house engineer Yannick St-Amand while the vocals were recorded by close friend Antoine Lussier of Ion Dissonance. Mixing and mastering were completed by Cryptopsy's very own Christian Donaldson at The Grid in Montreal.

Without a doubt their most dynamic venture to date, Despised Icon have a fresh and energy filled arrangement just waiting to see the light of day in the form of Purgatory. For many years, they have laid the foundation of Deathcore and spearheaded different sounds and movements within the genre.

Purgatory is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

- Grey with Black Splatter Vinyl

Order in the format of your choice here.

Purgatory tracklisting:

"Dernier Souffle"

"Purgatory"

"Light Speed"

"Slow Burning"

"Snake In The Grass"

"Vies D'Anges"

"Moving On"

"Unbreakable"

"Apex Predator"

"Legacy"

"Dead Weight"

"Dead Weight" guitar/bass playthrough video:

"Light Speed" lyric video:

"Snake In The Grass" video:

"Purgatory" video: