DESTRUCTION - Born To Perish Album Artwork Revealed; Creation Video Streaming

Legendary German thrashers, Destruction, have revealed the cover artwork for their upcoming 17th studio album, Born To Perish, out on August 9th via Nuclear Blast.

This stunning visualization was created by acclaimed artist Gyula from Hungary, who has also created artwork for Annihilator, Grave Digger, Stratovarius, Tankard and many more. He has also produced a trailer where you can follow the creation of the artwork. Watch below.

Gyula states: "Schmier wanted to get a simple and different image than my previous Destruction covers. When we discussed the new concept, I was happy with this approach because I had the chance to use a different tool, no painting but ink-drawing style. When the band mentioned the album title, I got the idea of a crest composition without the typical brave lion or eagle but vultures with two heads and we filled the image with several symbols. I love this Destruction cover - maybe my fave I did for them so far!"

Mastermind Schmier adds: "We wanted something basic this time. I had something like an emblem in mind, a stamp, a Destruction coat of arms. We had so many great colorful graphical covers in the past, this dark album title needed something different. This record marks the debut of the four piece Destruction again, I am very happy with the result and that the great Gyula understood right away what direction we wanna go - the album is vicious, dark and hard hitting, the cover-art is the perfect prelude for that!“

Born To Perish was recorded in January & February 2019 with VO Pulver at Little Creek Studios in Switzerland and is the first Destruction album featuring Randy Black on the drums and new second guitar shredder Damir Eskic! .

Check out this short teaser and listen to the very first snippets of the upcoming album: