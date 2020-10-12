DESTRUCTION – Born To Thrash – Live In Germany North American Versions Now Available For Preorder

The wait is over! Germany’s cult Thrash metal band Destruction have started the preorder for Born To Thrash – Live in Germany US versions. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release had to be postponed, but now the band is proud to release their very special and limited US versions via Deko Entertainment licensed by Nuclear Blast.

Destruction comment: "Live albums are cult in metal history, they sadly came out of fashion but this one will remain special for us for sure! Released in a time with no live events. We are glad our North American fans can get the record now as well, so far it was only available as an imported version. The new edition comes with a different cover and a DVD and the double vinyl comes with the world map poster as well! In times of no concerts, a live album brings back a touch of the magic that makes the concert so special - get your magic now!”

The impressive live experience Born To Thrash – Live in Germany is available in two limited US formats: A limited blue and black splatter vinyl incl. a world map that marks the locations where fans saw their very first Destruction concert, as discovered in a previously launched campaign, and a limited CD-Digipak incl. DVD. Preorder here.

For North America are several bundles available, check them out here.

Singer and bassist Schmier calls it the "most spontaneous idea, we ever realized." To experience the band's actual lineup within the recent situation, Destruction's last Party.San show was recorded and perpetuated on a brand-new live-album.

They tracklist for the album is as follows:

"Curse The Gods"

"Nailed To The Cross"

"Born To Perish"

"Mad Butcher"

"Life Without Sense"

"Betrayal"

"Total Desaster"

"The Butcher Strikes Back"

"Thrash Till Death"

"Bestial Invasion"