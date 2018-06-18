DESTRUCTION Frontman SCHMIER Leaves PÄNZER - "I Need To Let Go"
Destruction frontman Schmier has announced his split with Pänzer, which also features Pontus Norgren (Hammerfall), V.O. Pulver (G.U.R.D., Poltergeist), and Stefan Schwarzmann (Accept, ex-Running Wild).
Says Schmier: "I had some great fun with Pänzer the last years but now it is time for me to move on! Yes I need to let go. I wanna focus 100% on Destruction and the upcoming challenges. A new drummer and a new record... I wanna thank all the Pänzer boys and hope they will go on without me, I was never a great heavy metal singer but I had fun doing it! 😛
"Good-byes are never easy but I need to do this for the sake of my lifetime project, my privacy and my future! Thanks to those who supported my Pänzer years - United we stand! See you hopefully soon on the stages of the world."