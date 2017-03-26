DESTRUCTION Frontman SCHMIER Talks Possibility Of German Big Four Tour - "Hopefully It Will Happen Next Year; It's KREATOR's Call"

Metal Wani's Carla Morton recently spoke with Destruction frontman Schmier in Bucharest, Romania. In the clip below, Schmier comments on the recently concluded European tour with Nervosa, using multiple studios for recording the Under Attack album, writing a song on internet trolls, and upcoming North American tour with Warbringer. He also throws light on current status of Panzer's next album slated to release this year, the departure of Herman Frank and the addition of HammerFall guitarist Pontus Norgren, and the possibility of a Teutonic Big 4 Tour featuring Kreator, Sodom, Destruction and Tankard.

Destruction have announced the North American Under Attack 2017 tour. The trek will begin in Oakland, CA on May 22nd and hit 19 cities including Chicago, New York, and Atlanta before concluding in Los Angles at The Regent Theater on June 11th. Direct support will come from both Los Angeles thrash metallers Warbringer and Wisconsin death metallers Jungle Rot.

Mastermind Schmier states: “The Under Attack tour will finally come to North America. Sorry for the little delay, but it has been a busy and successful run so far in other countries and we are looking forward to bringing it to North America. With Warbringer and Jungle Rot, we are bringing two crushing bands that are friends and fit very well on this old-school billing.

“America was never easy to tour for foreign thrash bands, and that’s why it’s always special for us. You just never know when it’s going to be the last time as it is not going to get easier in the future. So come out to thrash and party with us and of course the set list will feature a lot of 80’s classics as we as we are working on Thrash Anthems II at the moment. See you in the pit! "

Joining the bands as openers are Hellbender and Demons Withing who will split the tour.

Tour dates:

May

22 - Metro Opera House - Oakland, CA*

23 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR*

24 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA*

26 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO*

27 - Aftershock - Kansas City, MO*

28 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL**

29 - Harpo's - Detroit, MI**

30 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON**

31 - L'Astral - Montreal, QC**

June

1 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY**

2 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY**

3 - Emerson theater - Indianapolis, IN**

4 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA**

5 - Haven Lounge - Orlando, FL **

7 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX*

8 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX*

9 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM*

10 - Joe's Grotto - Phoenix, AZ*

11 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA*

* Hellbender opening

** Demons Within opening

(Photo - Destruction Facebook)