DESTRUCTION Launch PledgeMusic Campaign For Thrash Anthems II; Now Available For Pre-Order

German thrash metal band Destruction has joined forces with PledgeMusic to launch a pre-order campaign in support of their upcoming album Thrash Anthems II, an exclusive self-supported release from the band.



Fans can pre-order the album in digital and CD form now on Destruction’s campaign page. The leaders in direct-to-fan platforms, PledgeMusic allows artists to get more personal with their fans, offering pledgers updates straight from the band and items not available anywhere else.



A follow-up to 2007's Thrash Anthems, the new album will re-animate another batch of classics including: “United By Hatred”, “Confused Mind”, and “The Ritual”. For Thrash Anthems II, Destruction is calling on their loyal fans through PledgeMusic to help them create the record and contribute to the band's epic history.





Pledgers who pre-order the album will receive an AccessPass which will give them early access to a digital download of the full album before anyone else; plus exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and sneak peeks into the recording process available only through PledgeMusic. Fans will also be able to pledge on special merchandise and one-of-a-kind experiences. These include: a signed set list; handwritten lyric sheet; a signed pressing of the original vinyl; dinner with the band; the opportunity to attend a live rehearsal or stop by the studio for a day; an original stage backdrop; a signed Ibanez Destroyer Bass from 1985; and many more.

In late 2016, Destruction released a lyric video for “Generation Nevermore” from their Under Attack album. The clip can be found below.

The Under Attack artwork was created by acclaimed artist Gyula from Hungary, who has also created artwork for Annihlator, Grave Digger, Stratovarius, Tankard and many more.

Tracklisting:

“Under Attack”

“Generation Nevermore”

“Dethroned”

“Getting Used To The Evil”

“Pathogenic”

“Elegant Pigs”

“Second To None”

“Stand Up For What You Deliver”

“Conductor Of The Void”

“Stigmatized”

Bonus tracks:

“Black Metal” (feat. Alex [Krisiun])

“Thrash Attack”

“Generation Nevermore” lyric video:

"Under Attack" video:

“Second To None” lyric video:

(Photo - Destruction Facebook)