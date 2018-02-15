DESTRUCTION Performs "Mad Butcher" At Wacken Open Air 2007; Rare Video Streaming

Destruction performed the teutonic thrash classic, "Mad Butcher", in front of a enthusiastic audience at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2007. Check out this rare video footage:

After joining Destruction back in 2010, drummer Wawrzyniec "Vaaver" Dramowicz recently announced that he will be parting ways with the group in March after eight years. His departure from the band is due to family reasons.

Here is his explanation: "It is never easy to make hard decisions. It is time for me to part ways with Destruction - the band that has hosted me for nearly a decade; my brothers, my best buddies. Above all, these guys are great musicians that I have enjoyed countless performances with. 8 years with Destruction means more than words can describe. We shared the stage more than 500 times, travelled to the moon and back at least twice! It is time to drift my career towards more calm waters which surround my family. At the same time, Destruction needs to explore new exciting and challenging stages of their career.

"I would like to thank Schmier and Mike for giving me the opportunity to be a part of Destruction. I tried my best to enhance the band's sound and groove with my skills. I could see the fans' reactions around the world that came to the gigs and the signing sessions with tears in their eyes... just happy to see the band they had listened to since the beginning of the 80's. It has been a truly unforgettable experience! I wish you guys all the best. I know you will find the right replacement with the skills and dedication that you deserve for your incredible band.

"I am not quitting my profession either. It is just a change in life that we all sometimes go through and have to adjust to new circumstances. Hope we meet again one day or night on your rough Destruction seas! Thank you Schmier and Mike!"

To be clear, all shows will still be going ahead with Vaaver playing with Destruction until March. Randy Black, who already replaced him on his baby-break, will step in for the shows after March, until the band has decided who will be Vaaver's worthy successor.

Destruction vocalist Schmier added: "There is not much more to add in this moment of sorrow. We all know it really sucks to separate with people you cherish for reasons beyond control. So 'family first' is something we all have to accept. Vaaver was not just the best drummer we ever had and I don't wanna diminish the dignity of any of our old drummers here, but he also was a killer dude and a great friend. So yes, this really hurts… of course he will stay a part of our clan and the big Destruction family! Cheers for all those fantastic years, our paths will definitely cross again and all the best for your future Vaavski!"

Vaaver's last gig with the band will be on March 24th at the No Playback Festival in Kalsruhe, Germany.

(Photo - Bianca Berger)