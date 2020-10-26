DETHKLOK, PROTEST THE HERO Members Perform IRON MAIDEN-Style Cover Of OINGO BOINGO's "Dead Man's Party"; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night is back with a new video, featuring a cover of Oingo Boingo's "Dead Man's Party" in the style of Iron Maiden.

A message states: "It's the Halloween jam you never knew was you needed! We asked Nili to shred on this track before anyone knew she was Danny Elfman's new guitarist. Trick or Treat!

"This is our 27th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at honorableswords.com."

Lineup:

* Rody Walker and Mike Ieradi both play in Protest The Hero and Mystery Weekend

* Both Nili Brosh and Pete Griffin have been in a million projects (almost too many to list) including the live version of Dethklok:

- Nili Brosh: Cirque du Soleil, Tony MacAlpine, Paul Gilbert, and The Iron Maidens. Plus, she has her own solo albums

- Pete Griffin: Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, Zappa Plays Zappa, Legend of the Seagullmen, Steve Vai, Dethklok, Dr. John, Zakk Wylde, and Hanson.

* Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall