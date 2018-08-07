DEVILDRIVER Announces Outlaws 'Til The End US Headline Tour
August 7, 2018, 2 hours ago
Devildriver just released their full-length album of outlaw country-gone-metal anthems, Outlaws 'Til The End: Vol. 1. In celebration of the album's release, Devildriver have announced an upcoming US headline tour with support from Jinjer and Raven Black. The tour will kick off on October 23rd in Phoenix, AZ and hit several major US cities, coming to an end on November 18th in San Diego, CA. See below for a full listing of dates:
October
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
27 - Austin, TX - Texas Revolution Fest
28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
30 - Louisville, KY - Manchester Music Hall
31 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
November
1 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
4 - Providence, RI - Providence Metal Fest @ Fete Ballroom
5 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
6 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
7 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon
8 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
10 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa
11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
12 - Racine, WI - Route 20
14 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
17 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
Devildriver frontman Dez Fafara says, "It'll be well over a year since we last headlined a full tour when Devildriver returns in the fall... and on a number one metal charting record! We are bringing some special guests with us - our friends Jinjer will be joining from the Ukraine, and Raven Black as well. We have decided to do clubs in order to make sure this is a very close up and personal special event for everyone attending! Get your tickets now, this tour is going to sell out!"
Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmaylyuk says, "It is hard to express how delighted we are to join the upcoming tour with mighty Devildriver this fall. Folks, be prepared for a devastating force on stage this October - November. Jinjer will come back to the U. with new songs, and our American fans will check them out live first. It is gonna be a hell of a tour!"
Check out Devildriver's music and lyric videos from Outlaws 'Til The End: Vol. 1:
"Copperhead Road":
"Ghost Riders In The Sky":
"Country Heroes":