DEVILDRIVER Announces Outlaws 'Til The End US Headline Tour

Devildriver just released their full-length album of outlaw country-gone-metal anthems, Outlaws 'Til The End: Vol. 1. In celebration of the album's release, Devildriver have announced an upcoming US headline tour with support from Jinjer and Raven Black. The tour will kick off on October 23rd in Phoenix, AZ and hit several major US cities, coming to an end on November 18th in San Diego, CA. See below for a full listing of dates:

October

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

27 - Austin, TX - Texas Revolution Fest

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

30 - Louisville, KY - Manchester Music Hall

31 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

November

1 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

4 - Providence, RI - Providence Metal Fest @ Fete Ballroom

5 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

6 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

7 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon

8 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

10 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa

11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

12 - Racine, WI - Route 20

14 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

17 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Devildriver frontman Dez Fafara says, "It'll be well over a year since we last headlined a full tour when Devildriver returns in the fall... and on a number one metal charting record! We are bringing some special guests with us - our friends Jinjer will be joining from the Ukraine, and Raven Black as well. We have decided to do clubs in order to make sure this is a very close up and personal special event for everyone attending! Get your tickets now, this tour is going to sell out!"

Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmaylyuk says, "It is hard to express how delighted we are to join the upcoming tour with mighty Devildriver this fall. Folks, be prepared for a devastating force on stage this October - November. Jinjer will come back to the U. with new songs, and our American fans will check them out live first. It is gonna be a hell of a tour!"

Check out Devildriver's music and lyric videos from Outlaws 'Til The End: Vol. 1:

"Copperhead Road":

"Ghost Riders In The Sky":

"Country Heroes":