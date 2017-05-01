DEVILDRIVER Frontman DEZ FAFARA Talks New Music - “We Do Already Have 11 Brand New Songs And Let Me Tell You, They Are Phenomenal”; Audio

Metal Wani Editor In Chief Owais 'Vitek' Nabi recently had a chat with DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara.

In the audio interview below, he discusses the positive 'rejuvenated' vibe in the band with a successful album and tours, whether the band touched the pinnacle of creativity with Trust No One, upcoming European tour, festival dates, plans to mix up the setlist on this run and why he prefers to write personal, uplifting lyrics to inspire people in life.

He also talks about the upcoming Outlaw Country cover album with over 13 country artists, with 20 guest musicians featuring Randy Blythe, Mark Morton, John Carter Cash, Danzig, John 5 and more, all the songs are currently recorded with vocals left, how this record will be relevant to metalheads, how they planned to keep the original vibe yet get heavier with signature DevilDriver sound and plans to release the album next year via Napalm Records.

He also throws light on possible double DevilDriver album with over 20 songs, the current status of the album, plans to release after the Outlaw Country cover album, whether the band will take the Outlaw cover album on road and his opinion on why Coal Chamber has no future as of now.