DEVILDRIVER Frontman DEZ FAFARA - "Two Years Sober Off Booze!"
October 10, 2018, an hour ago
On October 6th, DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara celebrated two years of sobriety, posting the following message on Instagram.
2 YEARS SOBER OFF BOOZE ! On 10-9-16 - I walked off my bus , down the street to a tattoo joint and got these numbers tattooed on me - I quit ON THE ROAD with drinkers all around me , I did it for myself for health and the future . I felt no need for AA but get help however you can I myself didn’t need anyone else but myself as the struggle was within ! Today I celebrate being healthy , dropping almost 31 lbs and waking up feeling Amazing ! If you have a problem drinking or find yourself where I was which was drinking daily on the road which meant a life time of “ cocktail “ hours then just KNOW YOU ARE STRONG and you can do anything you put your mind to and what a fantastic change it is I do not miss the taste nor the buzz and to be honest I don’t miss the bars and the drunk people around me anymore either - make the change , watch the change inspire your life and others around you ! #BoozeSucks #2YearsOffBooze #DoItForYou #FuckYesIDidIt
DevilDriver has released deluxe reissues of their first five albums on CD, and for the first time on splatter LP. All newly remastered CDs include detailed liner notes from vocalist Dez Fafara and bonus tracks. Here’s Dez unboxing the vinyl versions.
In live news, Devildriver has announced an upcoming US headline tour with support from Jinjer and Raven Black. The tour will kick off on October 23rd in Phoenix, AZ and hit several major US cities, coming to an end on November 18th in San Diego, CA. See below for a full listing of dates:
October
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
26 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
27 - Austin, TX - Texas Revolution Fest
28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
30 - Louisville, KY - Manchester Music Hall
31 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
November
1 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
4 - Providence, RI - Providence Metal Fest at Fete Ballroom
5 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
6 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
7 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon
8 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
10 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa
11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
12 - Racine, WI - Route 20
14 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
17 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara says, "It'll be well over a year since we last headlined a full tour when DevilDriver returns in the fall... we have decided to do clubs in order to make sure this is a very close-up and personal special event for everyone attending! Get your tickets now, this tour is going to sell out!"