DEVILDRIVER Guitarist MIKE SPREITZER Featured In New Crazy Tour Stories Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Crazy Tour Stories, DevilDriver guitarist Mike Spreitzer looks back on a hair-raising tour experiemce from 2004.

DevilDriver released part one of their double album, Dealing With Demons I, on October 2 via Napalm Records. They recently issued a track-by-track video, which can be seen below:

Dealing With Demons I marks the band’s first release of new, original material since 2016’s Trust No One. This isn’t just the most vicious DevilDriver material to date, but some of their most lethally memorable too. Produced and engineered by Steve Evetts with additional engineering from guitarist Mike Spreitzer, it’s a triumph of teamwork and tenacity. With new milestones like Dez Fafara’s eerie verses on “Wishing” and the frontman’s first co-authored lyric, Dealing With Demons I ferociously delivers the goods while kicking open several new doors for DevilDriver to power through in the future. From the self-explanatory, explosive opener “Keep Away From Me” to the chilling imagery of “Iona” - both of which held DevilDriver at #1 on the Metal Contraband charts for five weeks straight - this album is powerful evidence that Dez and his band mates have given DevilDriver a volatile, visceral kick in the ass. Demons are getting dealt with in the harshest of manners.

Fans should be prepared for what is to come with the second volume of the double album, which promises to go even harder. This is a two-part acceleration into the future - after witnessing Dealing With Demons I, listeners will be clamouring for the second half!

Album artwork by Johnny Jones at COMA.

Dealing With Demons I tracklisting:

"Keep Away From Me"

"Vengeance Is Clear"

"Nest Of Vipers"

"Iona"

"Wishing"

"You Give Me A Reason To Drink" (feat. Simon Blade Fafara)

"Witches"

"Dealing With Demons"

"The Damned Don't Cry"

"Scars Me Forever"

DevilDriver is:

Dez Fafara - Vocals

Mike Spreitzer - Guitar

Neal Tiemann - Guitar

Diego Ibarra - Bass

Austin D'Amond - Drums

(Photo Credit: Stephanie Cabral // Illustration: Anne Catherine Swallow)