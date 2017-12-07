DEVILMENT Cancel London Show Due To Injury; Writing For Third Album Underway

Devilment, led by Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth, were scheduled to play The Underworld in London, England on December 10th - this show has now been cancelled. Refunds available at point of purchase. The press release reads:

"Dani has been struggling with a torn shoulder muscle since the previous Cradle Of Filth tour, and on advice from his doctors and not wanting to make the injury worse or perform a sub-standard show, we have had to make the decision to cancel the show. Devilment are already in the process of writing the third album, and are looking to return to playing live in summer 2018 festival season.

The band all wish to thank those of you that have been out to see Devilment, and humbly apologise to those of you who have got tickets to the London show. We are all gutted and again would like to thank all of you for your continued support."

The video for “JudasStein”, from Devilment II - The Mephisto Waltzes, can be seen below.