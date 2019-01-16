DEVILMENT - Official Video For "Hell At My Back" Released

Witch County nefarious frights Devilment - led by Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth - have released an official live music video for the track "Hell At My Back", which was shot during the band's storming set at Bloodstock Open Air Festival last year. Watch below.

The band states: "The live video for 'Hell At My Back’ was taken from Devilment’s performance at Bloodstock 2017, which was an awesome show played at an awesome festival. We had quite a riot at Bloodstock that year, with some truly unforgettable moments courtesy of meeting bands and friends amid many alcoholic beverages. This was actually the last show for both Lauren and Nick, who left the band amicably not long after the show for commitments in the real world.

'Hell At My Back’ is a precursor to our forthcoming appearance at this year’s HRH Metal III. Lyrically, the protagonist of the song is constantly haunted by his past, hunted by the horrors he has confronted since time immemorial. Awful things he has done in the name of love. But it is again another song of defiance, of staying the inevitable, of the eternal struggle of being, of evading the clutching powers of Hell."

"Hell At My Back" is taken from the band's latest album, Devilment II: The Mephisto Waltzes.





Devilment recently decided to "unveil Anabelle Iratni as the band’s new female keyboard player / backing vocalist."

"Anabelle has worked closely with Colin (Parks, guitarist) through a large amount of our next album (title yet to be confirmed) with the sound being firmly situated between the horror aspects of the first album and the more progressive female laden choruses of The Mephisto Waltzes. We hope all you Devilheads will welcome Anabelle to the band. We cannot wait to get this one to you in early 2019. Thanks for your support, you are the best fans in the world!"

Anabelle has chimed in with the following comments: "I've been sitting on this for a while and can now finally announce my involvement with Devilment! I've been co-writing the third album and will be taking on keyboard and backing vocal duties. I'm beyond excited to begin this new chapter and to finally being brave enough to pursue what I want to do in life. I'm going to need the support of the people around me now more than ever! I hope to make you all proud and to fully express my love for you all."