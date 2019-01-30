DEVIN TOWNSEND - Free London Guitar Clinic Announced For This Saturday

Canadian heavy music artist Devin Townsend is visiting a few key cities in Europe this and next week to promote his new album, Empath, and while in London this Saturday, February 2nd, he'll visit GuitarGuitar's Camden store to host a clinic at 6:15pm discussing all the things he cares to talk about.

Entry is free but seats are limited and advance registration is required. More info found at this location. Register here.

Devin recently announced the release of his forthcoming new album, Empath, for March 29th, and today he reveals the dates for the Empath Europe - Volume 1 tour, starting in November.

Devin comments: “After a year of intensive recording, mixing, and reflection, I have decided where I want to take the next level of my career as a live performer. I have had success and great memories from both the Devin Townsend Project as well as Strapping Young Lad, but now I am fortunate enough to be able to follow the muse where it currently leads. I am proud to announce that for the first 'band' tour of the Empath cycle, I am going to stretch my wings in ways I have not had the opportunity to do before and tour with a 'backing band' that can shift and morph as the music dictates instead of adhering to a click track. 'Empath Europe Volume 1' will be the first example of this, and the first tour will be in Europe (other territories to follow).

"I have spent considerable effort think about the things I wanted to do for these shows, and one thing I came out of DTP with was the awareness that I wanted to incorporate a more improvisational element to what I do. With the best players I can find, my plan is to interpret my back catalogue, as well as the Empath material, in ways that may change nightly. less computers, and less of a rigid structure. I want to use Volume 1 as a way to bring my music to people in a potentially new way. People playing music...

"I hope you will consider joining me at these concerts. As a performer, it’s important to be able to be willing to react, and my hope is that each of these shows will be a unique experience.

"Thank you for allowing me to do what I do. See you there?"

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 1st at 10 AM, local time and will be made available Dates:

December

2 - Simm City, Vienna, Austria

3 - X Tra, Zurich, Switzerland

6 - Academy, Dublin, Ireland

7 - Limelight, Belfast, UK

9 - SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow, UK

10 - Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

12 - Roundhouse, London, UK

13 - Rock City, Nottingham, UK

In the lead up to the album’s release, Devin will walk fans through how Empath came together with a series of documentary episodes, recorded as phone conversations during the course of the albums recording. Watch Episode #1 below:

Joining Devin on this album is Frank Zappa alumni Mike Keneally as music director, as well as Morgan Ågren (Mats And Morgan, Frank Zappa, Fredrik Thordendal), Anup Sastry (Monuments, Periphery), Samus Paulicelli (Decrepit Birth, Abigail Williams), Nathan Navarro, Elliot Desagnes, Steve Vai, Chad Kroeger, Anneke Van Giersbergen, Ché Aimee Dorval, Ryan Dhale and the Elektra Women’s Choir.

Empath will be released on Limited 2 CD Digipak (including an entire disc of bonus material), Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180G 2LP Vinyl + CD + LP-booklet & as digital album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Castaway"

"Genesis"

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Evermore"

"Sprite"

"Hear Me"

"Why"

"Borderlands"

"Requiem"

"Singularity Part 1 - Adrift"

"Singularity Part 2 - I Am I"

"Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters"

"Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods"

"Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists"

"Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun"