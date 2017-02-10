DEVIN TOWNSEND Guests On Talk Is Jericho Podcast - "The Ramifications Of Working With STEVE VAI Led To STRAPPING YOUNG LAD"

Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho has checked in with an update on his latest Talk Is Jericho podcast:

"Devin Townsend may or may not have possibly gotten Jason Newsted fired from Metallica back in the day. He may or may not have put Jay Leno's office telephone up his ass backstage at The Tonight Show! And he may or may not have taken a dump in Steve Vai's guitar case. If you want to know what's true and what's fan-fiction, you're gonna have to give this episode a listen! Can tell you this much though... he's got rock & roll stories like no other, he's wickedly talented, super funny, and still can't believe that he shares a Juno Award (the Canadian equivalent to a Grammy) with me."

Check out the in-depth interview by clicking below or heading here.

Devin Townsend returns to the Be Prog! My Friend festival in 2017 with the Devin Townsend Project for an exclusive performance of his 1997 album Ocean Machine in full to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Devin himself describes Ocean Machine as "a labor of love that was born more out of adversity than almost anything else. I’m very proud of this album, and has a very obvious 'blue' feeling to me."

For Be Prog! My Friend Festival 2017 details go to this location.

The Devin Townsend Project will now play Ocean Machine in its entirety on the following dates in 2017:

March

17 - Eventim Apollo Hammersmith - London, Emgland

June

30 - Be Prog! My Friend - Barcelona, Spain

September

22 - Roman Amphitheater - Plovdiv, Bulgaria