DEVIN TOWNSEND - Guitar Improvisation Series Available For Download And Streaming

June 30, 2020, an hour ago

news devin townsend riff notes

Devin Townsend recently checked in with the following update:

"So, I have been writing a lot of strange music. Amidst the more tumultuous stuff thats appeared, I often find it therapeutic for me to just simply play guitar in the mornings, and over the years I've kind of 'developed' (for lack of a better descriptor) a sort of chilled out, ambient guitar technique. This isn't meant to be focused on, it's meant to be a sort of wash that you can play while working, chilling, or creating something (that's my hope at least). I like playing like this, and in fact, I'd say 80% of what I play with a guitar in my hand over the last decade or so ends up sounding something like this. 

I had recorded some of it in the background of the podcasts (which I will be continuing) and was asked to post it, but it made more sense to me to do a fresh one here. Lots of people still think I'm secretly the same raging metalhead I was in my mid 20's, but it's been a few decades since I legitimately felt that way, I'd say. This improvisation is one take (with a bathroom break I edited out) and I used a Sadowsky Telecaster and a Fractal AX-8 for the sound. Art for this (and the podcast) are done by my good friend Travis Smith at Seempieces.net. Hopefully it's helpful to some of you who need a sonic break. Thanks again for the ability to do this. Ill release this in a physical form if theres any interest.

I really like echo. Peace."

Townsend has followed up with release information:

"We're pleased to announce that both improv pieces are now available for download via Omerch either as part of a t-shirt bundle or individually. Click here. For all you streamers out there, these pieces will be available on all the major platforms very soon. Keep your eyes peeled." 



