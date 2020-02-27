DEVIN TOWNSEND, INSOMNIUM, TERROR, HAVOK And More Confirmed For Summer Breeze 2020

Organizers for the annual Summer Breeze festival, which takes place in Dinkelsbühl, Germany, have announced six new band for the 2020 line-up. Now confirmed are Devin Townsend, Insomnium, Terror, Havok, Nekrogoblin and Vitriol.

Summer Breeze 2020 runs from August 12th - 15th. Previously confirmed bands include Amon Amarth, Static X, Alestorm, Within Temptation, Ensiferum, Dark Tranquillity, Opeth, Amorphis, Primal Fear, Jinjer and many more. Go to this location for the complete line-up.

Go to this location for festival information.

Check out the aftermovie for Summer Breeze 2019 below.