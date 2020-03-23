DEVIN TOWNSEND Launches Official Twitch Channel; Behind-The-Scenes Recording / Mixing Video Clips Available

Devin Townsend has launched an official Twitch channel, where he'll be streaming his writing, recording, and mixing processes as well as interacting with his viewers. There are several video clips already avauilable. Go to this location to check it out.

Townsend was forced to cut his Empath Vol. 1 North American Tour short due to the Coronavirus pandemic, putting him in a financial tailspin like so many of his peers that have been forced to do cancel tours, gigs and events. He set up a GoFundMe campaign earlier this week in an attempt to cover the lost revenue and had surpassed his $50,000 goal as of this writing.

Townsend also launched what he dubbed his Quarantine Project, featuring the release of new music. He checked in with the following update last week:

"Hey! Good morning, quarantine friends =) Today, it's just an easy jam I did with my good friend Kat Epple. This is just something nice to drink your morning tea or coffee to =) Take care, see you tomorrow."

Check out two previous Quarantine Project tracks below.