DEVIN TOWNSEND Looks Back On Ziltoid The Omniscient Album In Episode 10 Of Official Podcast

Devin Townsend has posted Episode 10 of his official podcast. This time he covers his Ziltoid The Omiscient solo album from 2007. The album is a concept album about an extraterrestrial being named Ziltoid from the planet Ziltoidia 9. Ziltoid travels to Earth in search of "your universe's ultimate cup of coffee."

Townsend recently checked in with the following announcement:

"Hey all, onward into the unknown. It’s time for preparation of the Quarantine Concert #5, Rarities By Request. This one will be held on Saturday, October 31st, and will be yet another experiment in trying to bring some live performance into your lives during these times. For this one, I will be performing in a very interesting way, rare songs from my catalogue. Songs I’ve been asked to play for years but for the most part have never done so. Pick ten of these and I'll play whatever the final results will be!"

Go to this location to pick the songs you want to hear.

Check out Townsend's Quarantine Concerts #1 below, which raised $45,000 for the Vancouver Hospital Foundation.

The setlist was as follows:

"Kingdom"

"Juular"

"Supercrush!"

"Love?"

"Why?"

"Deadhead"

"Ih-Ah!"

"Vampira"