DEVIN TOWNSEND - New Quarantine Project Song Demo "Equinox" Streaming
November 26, 2020, 15 minutes ago
Devin Townsend has returned with another installment of his ongoing Quarantine Project, this time with the demo of a new song called "Equinox".
Devin: "I wrote this one a few months ago, its a work in progress and this is a demo. I may use it for an album at some point, but it's cathartic, this one. Hang in there folks; no shame in feeling what we feel."
Devin Townsend - vocals, guitar
Morgan Agren - drums
Nathan Navarro - bass
Che Dorval - additional vocals
Diego Tejeida - additional keys
