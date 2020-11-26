DEVIN TOWNSEND - New Quarantine Project Song Demo "Equinox" Streaming

Devin Townsend has returned with another installment of his ongoing Quarantine Project, this time with the demo of a new song called "Equinox".

Devin: "I wrote this one a few months ago, its a work in progress and this is a demo. I may use it for an album at some point, but it's cathartic, this one. Hang in there folks; no shame in feeling what we feel."

Devin Townsend - vocals, guitar

Morgan Agren - drums

Nathan Navarro - bass

Che Dorval - additional vocals

Diego Tejeida - additional keys

