DEVIN TOWNSEND On Iconic Fantasy Film The Dark Crystal - "I Can't Overstate How That Movie Affected Me"

Speaking with Metal Hammer, Devin Townsend discussed his love for Jim Henson's iconic 1982 fantasy film, The Dark Crystal. The conversation was inspired by the recent launch of The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance on Netflix.

Q: How has the (original) film influenced you as a person and as a performer – and why?

Devin: "Man, I can't overstate how that movie affected me. I was probably 8 years old at the time, and the juxtaposition between good and evil was just really engaging. I think as well, the artistry that went into making that film was ultimately quite selfish on the part of the creators, which I just loved... the idea of investing such resource into a singular and obscure vision inspires me to this day.

"The music was hugely inspiring as well, melodically, Trevor Jones did things with orchestral music that were very new to me at the time. The suspensions and darkness was really appealing. I loved the aesthetics of the costumes and the colours of the sets as well. Undoubtedly on some level, the romance appealed to me as a young boy as well."

Q: Other than the obvious track ("Skeksis"), are there any other songs were you have referenced The Dark Crystal that people might not know about?

Devin: "In the song 'Gato' from Ki, the guitar solo melody is directly taken from the main theme of The Dark Crystal."

