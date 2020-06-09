DEVIN TOWNSEND Posts "Very Lo-Fi" Live Video Of "Deadhead" From Red Rocks Park 2017 Show

Canada's Devin Townsend has posted a new video clip with the following message:

"Okay, so, a few years ago, myself and the DTP band had the privilege of playing a show with friends Opeth and Gojira at their show at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado. Both of those bands professionally filmed and recorded their shows and have released DVDs of it. I did not record this show, but have been asked by people if I could find a song from it.

Fortunately, a few people on YouTube posted footage (thanks to MRYNCRISPY, TwilightCalzone - who we could reach for approval - and also I used a bit from videos by Melanion and Trapper, whom we wrote but couldn't reach, but hopefully its cool) as well as our good buddy Neil Lim Sang for his great still photos here as well. This is truly a very lo-fi live video, but it at least gets the point across. It was a fun show and it was nice to be invited to play.

Thanks to Callum for talking to the YouTube folks and Mike St Jean for helping me figure out some Premiere Pro tricks. Hope you're all doing well, and there's lots more content coming your way soon. Keep fighting the good fight, and try not to let the bad days grind you down."

Philipp Koch at DrumTalk recently posted unreleased live footage of the Devin Townsend Project performing "Bad Devil" in Frankfurt, Germany in 2014 along with the following message:

"Back in 2014, I had the opportunity to film a Devin Townsend Project show at Batschkapp, Frankfurt in my hometown on my birthday! Here is some of that footage for you to bang and dance to, so ladies and gentlemen -- ENJOY!"

