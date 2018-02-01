DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN Comments On Band's Ìndefinite Hiatus - "It's On To New Beginnings"

Devin Townsend has decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. Drummer Ryan van Poederooyen has posted the following message to the fans:

"Hey guys, so, as you read this morning, Devin Townsend announced that he's going to take a break from the DTP for a while. He has 4 other projects he wants to do and that's where his heart currently is. I commend him on that and wish him the very best!

As for me, it's on to new beginnings. I've enjoyed playing with Devin for over 15 years in the DTB and DTP, but like Devin, starting a new musical chapter in my life is an exciting opportunity for me. For those interested, you can contact me at RVPdrums.com, in the 'Hire Ryan' section. You can email personally there. Serious Inquiries only please.

Brian 'Beav' Waddell, Dave Young Music and Mike St-Jean Music are great musicians and available now as well. It was a pleasure playing with them, and I'm sure I'll jam with them often outside of the DTP! They're great people and friends.

Lastly, THANK YOU! You, the followers who have supported us for 15 years!!! All five of us in the DTP could not have accomplished any of our great accomplishments without you guys. I will always be grateful for each and everyone of you, and the support you've unconditionally given me inside and outside of the DTP. You're all very special to me and I'm very excited to share my future endeavours with you all.

Now.... time to start my new chapter in life and music. Bring it! I'm ready and excited!"

Wishing you all the very best,

RVP

Townsend issued the following statement regarding the DTP hiatus:

"So after 8 years of touring with DTP, I've decided to take a break from this band and focus on a number of other projects I've been really wanting to do for some time now. The band have been there with me through thick and thin and we've shared some pretty great moments - I can’t say enough good things about them - And in the future, I'm sure we'll work again.

"I have 4 new albums I am currently working on. I am currently in the finishing stages one of the grandest and most overwhelming projects that I have been fortunate to do. It's certainly my favourite DVD release of them all and is a powerful moment, if I can say so myself. Ocean Machine Live In Plovdiv (tentative name) Mixing the orchestras, choirs, the 'by-request' set and the full Ocean Machine album in that magnificent setting has been hugely rewarding. Seeing this spectacle come to life is a testament to this period of work and I can't wait for you to see and hear it.

"Life is short and I have a lot I need to say in some new and different avenues. I will certainly continue to play live in several new ways (starting next year) and I'm excited about some collaborative things that have also come up as well.

"I salute the band, the team, and the audience for allowing us to do what we have done and the patience to accommodate my persistent morphing. As someone who’s music is connected to his personal growth, I feel an obligation to follow this muse wherever it leads. To not do so would be in direct opposition to what it is I have fundamentally done for all these years. Peace and respect." - Devin Townsend.

If you are interested in working with any of the guys in the DTP, they are working musicians. Contact them via the links in the Facebook post below with requests: