DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Drummer RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN On Ocean Machine: Live at the Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv DVD / Blu-Ray - "The Experience Will Always Remain An Amazing Memory"

Devin Townsend Project / Imonolith drummer Drummer Ryan van Poederooyen has checked in with the following message:

"I received my copy of Devin Townsend Project - Ocean Machine: Live at the Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv" yesterday. I think the whole package from the Blu-Ray/DVD to the actual packaging was very well done. I know, Dev spent a lot of time on it. It was a bit of an emotional watch for me; 2017 was the craziest year for touring I've ever done. So much happened last year including the DTP hiatus at the start of this year. Playing songs from the past 15 years on this DVD and the vibe of it, felt like a very nice send off for the DTP. In the end though, I was all smiles. I always look at the positive and what I can take positively from any experience.

I'm very grateful for the past 15 years of playing music with Dev and the guys. We accomplished some pretty awesome things together. This Blu-Ray really shows how tight we got as a band and the emotion and feeling we put into our performances. I'm very proud of what we accomplished! And hey, I got to play with an orchestra! Another bucket list experience checked off of the list.

To all the DTP supporters, once again, THANK YOU! None of this was possible without you guys. Endless thanks and gratitude to you all, always.

Thanks as always to the amazing crews we had over the years and Dev's management who helped make the machine called the DTP work day in and day out, on and off tour.

I hope you guys enjoy this Blu-Ray/DVD as well. I'm very proud of it and the experience will always remain an amazing memory for myself as long as I live..."

On September 22nd, 2017, Devin Townsend Project played a special show at the Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the landmark Ocean Machine album in full, as well as a set of fan-requested tracks alongside the Orchestra of Plovdiv State Opera. This concert was filmed, and on July 6th it will see the light of day as Ocean Machine - Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv. An unboxing video can be found below.

Ocean Machine - Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv will be available as a limited deluxe 3CD/2DVD/Blu-Ray artbook (with liner notes from Devin and a special documentary dubbed ‘Reflecting The Chaos’ on the second DVD & Blu-Ray), Special Edition 3CD/DVD Digipak, standalone Blu-Ray and as digital audio download.

Tracklisting:

By Request with Orchestra

"Truth"

"Stormbending"

"Om"

"Failure"

"By Your Command"

"Gaia"

"Deadhead"

"Canada"

"Bad Devil"

"Higher"

"A Simple Lullaby"

"Deep Peace"

Ocean Machine

"Seventh Wave"

"Life"

"Night"

"Hide Nowhere"

"Sister"

"3 A.M."

"Voices In The Fan"

"Greetings"

"Regulator"

"Funeral"

"Bastard"

"The Death Of Music"

"Things Beyond Things"

Unboxing video:

"Regulator" video:

"Truth" video: