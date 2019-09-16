DEVIN TOWNSEND Releases Official Video For "Why?" From Empath Album
September 16, 2019, an hour ago
Devin Townsend has released an official video for "Why?", taken from him Empath album, which was released back in March 2019. Check it out below.
Empath is released on Limited 2 CD Digipak (including an entire disc of bonus material), Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180G 2LP Vinyl + CD + LP-booklet & as digital album. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Castaway"
"Genesis"
"Spirits Will Collide"
"Evermore"
"Sprite"
"Hear Me"
"Why"
"Borderlands"
"Requiem"
"Singularity Part 1 - Adrift"
"Singularity Part 2 - I Am I"
"Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters"
"Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods"
"Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists"
"Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun"
"Spirits Will Collide" video:
“Evermore” video:
"Genesis" video: