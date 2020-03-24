DEVIN TOWNSEND Releases Quarantine Project: Part 5 - "Stampy's Blaster!"

Currently in self-isolation like the rest of us (should be), Devin Townsend has posted Part 5 in his ongoing Quarantine Project series.

Devin: "So here we are at the start of another week that will undoubtedly be challenging and difficult to navigate.

So to provide some energy for our workload here's Quarantine Project part 5: Stampys Blaster! (if you watched the Twitch stream yesterday, you’ll know that Stampy is the name of the elephant that came up during the mix =) )

I love you all, may your heart be filled by grace, let your hearts be filled with love."

Drums: 66Samus

Video and art: FlackoWeasel

Townsend has launched an official Twitch channel, where he'll be streaming his writing, recording, and mixing processes as well as interacting with his viewers. There are several video clips already avauilable. Go to this location to check it out.