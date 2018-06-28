DEVIN TOWNSEND - Ziltoid EP And Video Game In Planning For End Of The Year

Devin Townsend recently took to Twitter and revealed a new Ziltoid video game and an EP are in the works, and that Decrepit Birth drummer Samus Paulicelli will be taking part in the project.

The Ziltoid video game and EP will be crazy and fun, hopefully by the end of the year. Happy to have @66Samus helping out on that one =) — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) 26 June 2018





Townsend also revealed songwriting for his next album is well underway:

Only a couple of months left of this writing period. I’m really going to miss it. Wrote a track over the past few days I really love. Still endless streams of stuff trying to get out... — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) 27 June 2018





writing writing writing...just falling out of me at the moment. Every day it changes direction. Wrote a cold dark march today... — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) 28 June 2018





Having put the Devin Townsend Project on indefinite hiatus, Townsend has embarked on a new as-yet-unnamed project. He posted the following update on Instagram earlier this year: