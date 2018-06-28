DEVIN TOWNSEND - Ziltoid EP And Video Game In Planning For End Of The Year
June 28, 2018, 2 hours ago
Devin Townsend recently took to Twitter and revealed a new Ziltoid video game and an EP are in the works, and that Decrepit Birth drummer Samus Paulicelli will be taking part in the project.
The Ziltoid video game and EP will be crazy and fun, hopefully by the end of the year. Happy to have @66Samus helping out on that one =)— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) 26 June 2018
Townsend also revealed songwriting for his next album is well underway:
Only a couple of months left of this writing period. I’m really going to miss it. Wrote a track over the past few days I really love. Still endless streams of stuff trying to get out...— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) 27 June 2018
writing writing writing...just falling out of me at the moment. Every day it changes direction. Wrote a cold dark march today...— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) 28 June 2018
Having put the Devin Townsend Project on indefinite hiatus, Townsend has embarked on a new as-yet-unnamed project. He posted the following update on Instagram earlier this year:
There’s certainly a value in having a team of people- friends and coworkers - help one be objective about their work. It especially seems to help commercially, but it also becomes a trajectory that is hard to step away from, a treadmill of sorts. I like the hang time so much that I find myself sliding into that role repeatedly until I realize there’s an undercurrent of dissatisfaction with my own identity within that role. Maybe not with the music, but with the process. The idea of the process is to articulate your own trip accurately as it evolves and learn from your missteps. (The above included) I talk a lot of shit, and it’s doubtful that will ever change... but we know our paths subconsciously, so it’s about being creatively assertive enough to allow it to flourish. , it’s about following through and breaking through walls. And cats.