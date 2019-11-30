DEVIN TOWSEND - Video Trailer For New Model Framus Custom Masterbuilt Signature Stormbender Guitar Posted

Devin Townsend's signature Stormbender guitar from Framus, which was in the works for five years, was unveiled at NAMM 2018 in Anaheim, CA. The company has posted a video showcasing their new Stormbender model #19-3996.

Framus posted a showcase video of the custom masterbuilt guitar in 2018, which can be viewed below.

For sound examples and specs, watch Townsend presenting the final version of his Stormbender at Namm 2018 below.

Townsend on the developing process of the Framus Stormbender: