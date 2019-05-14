DEVOUROR Joins Listenable Records

Devouror defines its sonic wrath arrogantly as ‘Bestial Deathcult Warfare’ with late ‘80s/early ‘90s influence from Possessed, Sarcofago, Necrovore, Blasphemy, Death, Sodom. Devouror is not a project of sorts, all members are veteran diehards with filthy back-grounds of over 25 long years of dedication and commitment raising the old glorious flag of unholy black death.

The band’s debut Slay For Satan mini CD was released on January 21st on Metal Zone Records (Malaysia) . It was mixed and mastered December 2018 at Studio47 by Nizam Aziz, Artwork was drawn by Jenglot Hiram.

Slay for Satan has received a tremendous response and support worldwide in such a short amount of time. Panzerfaust Records (Malaysia) released a limited edition cassette of 200 copies in April.

The band has joined Listenable Records for a multi album deal and looks ahead to destroy more stages and focus on their debut full-length album to be recorded later this year.