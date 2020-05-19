DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA Check In From The Studio - "Drums Are Done And We Couldn’t Be Happier With The Results"

Swedish avant-garde metallers Diablo Swing Orchestra have checked in from Top Floor Studios in Gothenburg, Sweden, where they are busy recording a new album dubbed Swagger & Stroll Down The Rabbit Hole.

"Drums are done and we couldn’t be happier with the results. Thirteen tracks (no interludes) are ready to eventually find their way to your ears. And we are quite confident you’ll enjoy this one! Today we’ve been tracking acoustic guitars. Fun and frustrating at the same time. Roberto Laghi managed to sort it all out and it will be awesome in the end."

Diabolo Swing Ortchestra released their Pacifisticuffs in 2017. The band is notoriously hard to pigeonhole; although comfortable nestled in the rock and metal worlds, they incorporate elements of jazz, prog and even classical music. With tongues firmly in cheek, they take a sideways look at the world we live in and sprinkle their musical output with a healthy dose of theatrical sparkle.

The core style and approach of the band remains recognizable on Pacifisticuffs, but the band has turned their sights outwards rather than inwards. Less introspective than previous releases, Pacifisticuffs offers an expression of life's highs and lows and everything in between, all delivered with that recognisable Diablo Swing Orchestra touch of Technicolor.

Tracklisting:

"Knucklehugs (Arm Yourself With Love)"

"The Age Of Vulture Culture"

"Superhero Jagganath"

"Vision Of The Purblind"

"Lady Clandestine Chainbreaker"

"Jigsaw Hustle"

"Pulse Of The Incipient"

"Ode To The Innocent"

"Interruption"

"Cul-De-Sac Semantics"

"Karma Bonfire"

"Climbing The Eyeball"

"Porch Of Perception"

For further information on D:S:O go to this location.