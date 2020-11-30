DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA - New Album Nearing Completion: "It's By Far Our Most Ambitious Undertaking Ever"

Swedish avant-garde metallers Diablo Swing Orchestra have checked in with the following update on their new album:

"Final mixing day (almost). We have mixed 12 out of 13 tracks and we will need 3 more days to wrap things up. Studio-time will be booked sometime in December.



We’ve been living with these songs for a couple of years now and we honestly can’t wait to share this with you all. We really feel that we’ve achieved what we set out to do.

It’s by far our most ambitious undertaking ever and we know this album will make a mark. Writing-wise, we really threw the rules out of the window and just concentrated on the songs. All genres were welcome and we went out of our way to really explore and understand what we appreciate about a certain style or genre and how we can apply it to our way of writing songs.



We don’t have a set release date but we’ll let you know asap. The plan is q1 2021."

The cover artwork for the new album, Swagger & Stroll Down The Rabbit Hole, can be viewed below. It was created by Sebastian Kowoll.