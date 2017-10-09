DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA Reveal Tracklist For New Pacifisticuffs Album

Sweden's avant-garde Diablo Swing Orchestra have checked in with the following update:

"We've heard that patience is a virtue... but finally ladies and gentlemen we're getting there! We'd like to thank you guys for sticking with us during these 5 years of waiting! The label is finishing up the press release and we will be able to share the release schedule with you next week. There will be singles, pre-orders, swing, doom-country, choirs, three goats, lounge music featuring a slappin' bass, lovely strings and horns and the whole kalamazoo!"

The tracklist for the new album, which is due to be released via Spinefarm Universal, is available below.

