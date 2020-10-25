DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA Unveil Cover Artwork For Swagger & Stroll Down The Rabbit Hole

Swedish avant-garde metallers Diablo Swing Orchestra have unveiled the artwork for their new album, Swagger & Stroll Down The Rabbit Hole. Check it out below.

The cover illustration was created by Sebastian Kowoll.

"Kristin’s vocals are done and we’re getting closer to getting this behemoth of an album done. Thirteen songs, pretty amazing orchestral arrangements, guests we’re extreamly excited about etc, etc.

The hours we’ve poured into this album are ridiculous, but as things are sounding atm we couldn’t be happier. And we are still confident that this is our best effort by far! Just you wait....

It also features our first effort in Spanish and we promise it’s something to look forward to."

The final mixes for the new album will be done on November 29th.

Diabolo Swing Orchestra released their previous album, Pacifisticuffs, in 2017. For further information on D:S:O go to this location.