DIABULUS IN MUSICA - “Lies In Your Eyes” Live Video Streaming

Spain’s Diabulus In Musica have released a live video for “Lies In Your Eyes”, featured on the digipak edition on their new album, Dirge For The Archons, released late last year via Napalm Records. the video can be found below.

The fantastic female vocalist Zuberoa Aznárez and her band members masterfully combine heavy metal riffs, a pounding rhythm section with passionate and symphonic elements. The compositions are crowned by wonderful refrains, which will grab the listener’s attention at the first spin of the record.

Dirge For The Archons tracklisting:

“Battle Of Atlantis”

“Earthly Illusions”

“Marble Embrace”

“Invisible”

“Crimson Gale”

“Ring Around Dark Fairies’ Carousel”

“A Speck In The Universe”

“Hiding From You”

“The Voice Of Your Dreams”

“The Hawk’s Lament”

“Bane”

“The River Of Loss”

“Zauria”

“Lies In Your Eyes” (Live - Bonus Track)

“St.Michael's Nightmare” (Live - Bonus Track)

