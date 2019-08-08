DIALITH Release "Libra" Lyric Video

American symphonic metal band Dialith have released a lyric video for "Libra". The song is taken from their new album, Extinction Six, which will be released on August 16th.

Gripping vocals soar over an intricate battle of guitar and keyboard melodies, as galloping bass and drums charge forth from the stages of New England dive bars. This is the vivid drama brought to bear by Dialith, a symphonic metal band hailing from Danbury, CT.

Extinction Six draws inspiration from many different influences: symphonic metal, power metal, melodic death, and film scores. The lyrical themes touch on everything from human emotion to fantasy sea monsters -- but most prominently, ecological destruction.

Tracklisting:

"Emergence"

"The Sound Of Your Voice"

"Where Fire Dwells"

"Libra"

"Break The Chains"

"Quiver Of Deception"

"The River Runs Dry"

"In Every Breath"

"Catalyst"

"The Wraith"

"Extinction Six"

For further details, visit Dialith on Facebook.



