DIALOGIA Goes Behind-The-Scenes Of New Album Nostrum; Video

Nostrum is the debut full-length from Maryland-based progressive death metal trio Dialogia. Unleashed last month, the ten-track offering is a staggering, conceptual sonic journey uniting a disparate cast of musicians to urge you to cross the threshold of shadows into the ether. Featuring guest appearances by Barre Gambling (Daylight Dies), Bobby Koelble (ex-Death), Guthrie Iddings (ex-Daylight Dies), and many others, Nostrum entices its listeners to traverse skeletal voids into a world that wails, filled with the seismic shudders of voices that were never meant to be known. These are exotic surroundings, from serene, disembodied soundscape to a vicious percussive maelstrom, from stagnant shadowy waters to the harsh judgment of breathing stone... but they may feel hauntingly familiar to a select few.

The band has now released behind-the-scenes footage chronicling the creation of this stunning debut.

Nostrum was self-recorded between 2017 and 2019, mixed by Tymon Kruidenier (ex-Cynic) at TymonSound, and mastered by Brett Caldas-Lima at Tower Studio, and features the cover art of Dasha Pliska