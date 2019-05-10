DIAMOND HEAD Launch The Coffin Train Podcast; BRIAN TATLER Discusses Favourite Album Track (Video)

NWOBHM pioneers, Diamond Head, return to the world stage with a new album. The Coffin Train will be released via Silver Lining Music on May 24. Pre-order the album here.

At once fresh and exuberant while also being a stone-cold classic slice of old-school heavy metal excellence, the record is packed with the sort of riff-fueled power that founding member Brian Tatler led a genre and influenced the odd band or two with.

In advance of its release, the band has issued the first in a series of video clips discussing The Coffin Train. In this clip Tatler talks about his favorite track on the record.

Formed in 1976 under the riff-rolling leadership of guitarist Brian Tatler, Diamond Head would quickly establish themselves as a vanguard of the exploding New Wave of British Heavy Metal scene. With their genre-defining debut album Lightning to The Nations, Diamond Head became the band who influenced and opened gates for many metal bands.

The Coffin Train, Diamond Head’s eighth studio album, is a glorious testimony to Diamond Heads’ masterful ability to create the flavours necessary for a classic album. The songs were written between tours and recorded in several different places: guitars, bass and vocals at Vigo Studios in Walsall, drums at Circle Studios in Birmingham, produced and mixed at Ras’ Raw Sound Studio in London.

When it comes to the concepts behind The Coffin Train, Tatler left the heart to Ras, who being a thinker and life-conceptualizer, doesn’t lack sources of inspiration. Diamond Head have not only managed to create an album of pure heavy metal intensity, they have created a timeless aural statement which feels destined to see them delivering both The Coffin Train and DH 2.0 to more fans than ever.

Is it really that electric you might ask? Oh yes it certainly is!

Tracklisting:

"Belly Of The Beast"

"The Messenger"

"The Coffin Train"

"Shades Of Black"

"The Sleeper" (Prelude)

"The Sleeper"

"Death By Design"

"Serrated Love"

"The Phoenix"

"Until We Burn"

"Death By Design" video:

"Belly Of The Beast" video:

Diamond Head will be touring Europe for most of 2019 and are confirmed on the lineup of two very special UK shows with NWOBHM giants, Saxon, which will take place on October 19th at the iconic Hammersmith in London and October 20th at the O2 Apollo in Manchester.

Diamond Head tour dates:

June

21 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

July

25-28 - Camp Bestival - East Lulworth, UK

25-27 - Rock & Blues Festival - Cambridge, UK

August

24 - Stonedeaf Festival - Newark, UK

October

19 - Hammersmith Apollo - London, UK (with Saxon)

20 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK (with Saxon)

November

7-10 - Hard Rock Hell Festival - Great Yarmouth, UK

Diamond Head lineup:

Brian Tatler - lead/rhythm guitars

Rasmus Bom Andersen - vocals

Karl Wilcox - drums

Andy "Abbz" Abberley - rhythm/lead guitars

Dean Ashton - bass, backing vocals