DIAMOND HEAD - New European Tour Dates Announced

Diamond Head will be embarking on a European Tour this October/November. Following the release of their self-titled studio album in 2016 the band supported this release with extensive touring of the US, Canada, UK and Europe, which included festivals like Bang Your Head, Sweden Rock, Stormcrusher, Pyscho Las Vegas, Leyendes Del Rock, Hard Rock Hell plus shows supporting Saxon.

They have spent much of 2017 writing and preparing material for their next album to be released later this year. The band recently joined the Thrashville Management family under partners Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Justis Mustaine and Danny Nozell.

This upcoming European tour organized by Agentur - EAM will see Diamond Head performing in eight countries and 22 cities across central and southern Europe. For more information including ticket pre-sales and selling points in your city follow Diamond Head here.

Diamond Head are:

Brian Tatler - Guitars

Rasmus Bom Andersen - Vocals

Karl Wilcox - Drums

Dean Ashton - Bass

Abbz - Guitars

(Photo - Lorenzo Guerrieri Photography)