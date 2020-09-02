DIAMOND HEAD’s “Am I Evil? The Graphic Novel” Indiegogo Campaign Launches September 9; Promo Video Streaming

Whether it’s Metallica’s iconic cover or Diamond Head’s groundbreaking original, “Am I Evil?” is the perfect heavy metal song, a thrilling 8-minute journey into a world of violence, bloodshed, witchcraft, and vengeance.

“Am I Evil? The Graphic Novel” takes us deep into the story of the song, from the fiery execution of the young avenger’s mother, on through his madness, his training, his connection to the mysterious “sweet and timely whore,” and ultimately, his bloody quest for retribution. Join us in visualizing this story that’s been performed on the largest stages in the world.

Brian Tatler and Sean Harris, founding Diamond Head members and original “Am I Evil?” songwriters, have each given their blessing! Both will get creators’ credit on the finished work.

The next big step is the IndieGoGo campaign, beginning on September 9.

“Our IndieGoGo is not "all-or-nothing," so the stretch goals achieved will dictate how much we can deliver,” says project lead, Jack Mangan.

“We’ll start with a digital comic short story and work our way up, striving to include images from special guest artists, a story appearance from THE PRINCE, and print and audio versions.” That’s right - new podcast fiction from Jack Mangan!

The campaign will run for 40 days and 40 nights from Wednesday, September 9 through Monday, October 19. We’ll celebrate launch day with a Facebook livestream featuring Jack Mangan, Rich Catino, and other members of the creative team. Special guests will include Jack Frost (Seven Witches), Tee Morris and Pip Ballantine (The Ministry of Peculiar Occurrences), Evo Terra, and more.

Visit the IndieGoGo campaign site here. Watch a promo video below: