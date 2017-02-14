DICK WAGNER – 3rd Annual Memorial Charity Concert Announced; KIP WINGER, MARYANN COTTON, SUZI CUATRO, And More Confirmed For Event

After a sold-out premiere in January 2015 and reprise concert in 2016, the Dick Wagner “Remember the Child” Memorial Concert returns for a star-studded sequel, presented by New Horizons Computer Learning Centers. Concert is set for Friday March 24, 2017 at MotorCity Casino, Sound Board, in Detroit.

The concert is jam-packed with an all-star lineup featuring Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad), Suzi Quatro & The Pleasure Seekers (Suzi is a groundbreaking female rocker & Happy Days’ “Leather Tuscadero”), Kip Winger (Winger), Robert Wagner, Jimmie Bones (Kid Rock), musical director & Grammy nominee Paul Brown, Johnny “Bee” Badanjek (Mitch Ryder, the Rockets), The Accidentals (Billboard’s 2015 Breakout Band at SXSW), Thornetta Davis, John Ellison (Some Kind of Wonderful), Danish shock rocker, Maryann Cotton, rock diva Miss Wensday, Detroit Music Award winners, Ray Goodman, Dennis Burr, David Winans II, Muruga Booker, and more!

All Concert profits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, including Beaumont Children’s of Royal Oak and more. The Dick Wagner “Remember the Child” Fund (DWRTC), a 501(c)3 non-profit, creates and funds music therapy programs for hospitalized children. Each hospital receives funds to support the hiring of Board Certified Music Therapists as well as a broad selection of musical instruments.

The Dick Wagner Fund is proud to add Hurley Children’s Hospital, Flint, Michigan, as a beneficiary of 2017 concert profits. Flint water, contaminated with toxic lead poisoning, has adversely affected the health of thousands of children. Music therapy reduces the effects of lead poisoning on functional, behavioral, and cognitive skills.

The “Remember the Child” Concert honors the memory of legendary guitarist and songwriter, Dick Wagner, renowned for his lead guitar and songwriting with Alice Cooper, Lou Reed, Aerosmith, Kiss, and Peter Gabriel, and his wildly popular early bands, The Frost and the Bossmen. Wagner co-wrote more than 100 songs with Cooper, including "Only Women Bleed," "I Never Cry," “You and Me,” and Welcome to My Nightmare, along with mega-hits for other artists. In his lifetime, Wagner donated his talent generously to benefit the lives of children, vets and the homeless. As Dick tells us, “There is more love in the human heart than can ever be given away.”

Celebrity-studded Live and Silent Auctions will feature autographed music and sports memorabilia, including guitars signed by The Hollywood Vampires (Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry), Mark Farner, Kid Rock, Suzi Quatro, Alice Cooper, Sports Celebrities, Balloon rides, and more.

Show details:

-March 24th, doors open 5:30 PM. MotorCity Casino, Sound Board, Detroit, MI

-Tickets $35, $75, $120, $150. Available at this location

-VIP $120 includes Meet & Greet, 2 Drinks, Priority seating, Gift Bags. VIP Hotline (888) 458 7900

-SUPER VIP $150 includes above plus invitation to private rehearsal on March 23. VIP Hotline (888) 458 7900.

The Dick Wagner “Remember the Child” Fund is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation. EIN 47-2279119. They create music therapy programs for hospitalized children. They provide musical instruments, teachers, cash funding -- and the soul-healing opportunity of learning to play a musical instrument.

Music Therapy supports the physical, emotional, social and cognitive well-being of children. Our board certified music therapists bring musical instruments, hands-on music activities and the joy of music to hospitalized children. Singing and playing music enhances mood and emotional expression, improves motor skills, and motivates children to grasp, reach, and stand. Clinical studies reveal physical benefits of improved respiration, decreased pain perception, stress relief, lowered blood pressure, and improved cardiac output.