Did AC/DC Consider Continuing With GUNS N' ROSES Singer AXL ROSE? "That Never Really Came Up," Says ANGUS YOUNG

Back in 2016, AC/DC famously recruited Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose to complete the European and North American legs of the band's Rock Or Bust tour after singer Brian Johnson was advised by doctors to stop performing or risk losing his hearing.

Speaking with Total Guitar, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young revealed that the idea of continuing on with Rose "never really came up."

Says Angus: "That never really came up. Axl was really very generous, and he helped us out to get through our touring side at a difficult spot. He had contacted us and said he could help if it didn't interfere with his own commitments of what he was going. He wanted to come in and try songs that he himself liked, and he was suggesting songs I hadn't played in a long time. I'm definitely grateful that he volunteered, and that had helped us finish off our commitment. But he has his own life."

AC/DC will release their new album, Power Up, on November 13 via Columbia Records.

The limited edition, one-of-a-kind deluxe Power UP box is the ultimate fan package. Hit the button on the side of the box and watch the flashing neon AC/DC logo light up while the opening bars of “Shot In The Dark” blast out of the built-in speaker. Inside the box is the full CD package in a soft-pack with a 20-page booklet that features exclusive photos and USB charging cable allowing the box to remain powered up and on display.

Watch an unboxing video:

The Limited Edition Deluxe Lightbox, CD, Vinyl and Digital Download editions of Power Up are available for pre-order here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of pre-order options, which can be viewed at this location.

Power Up is AC/DC’s 17th studio album. For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

The AC/DC lineup of Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) is firing on all cylinders once again.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot in the Dark"

"Through the Mists of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

"Shot In The Dark" video:

"Shot In The Dark" behind the scenes:

"Demon Fire" teaser:

Trailers: